Mohammed Bin Rashid Pardons 874 Inmates Ahead Of Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 874 inmates ahead of Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 874 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Attorney General of Dubai Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said that His Highness’s order to pardon the prisoners will bring happiness to their families, and help the pardoned individuals get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community.

The Attorney General also said that the Public Prosecution has commenced the legal procedures in coordination with Dubai Police to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.

