Mohammed bin Rashid partially amends the Law on Judicial Authorities in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister issued Law No. (11) of 2021 partially amending Law No. (13) of 2016 concerning the Judicial Authorities in the Emirate of Dubai.

Pursuant to the new Law, the Secretariat General of the Dubai Judicial Council is responsible for providing the administrative services, information, statistics and research required by the Council to carry out its functions and responsibilities. The Secretary General of the Council is appointed by virtue of a decree issued by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

The new Law states that the Secretary General of the Council appoints and supervises the activities of the Secretariat General’s team, and the Chairman of the Judicial Council will define the functions and responsibilities of the Secretariat General.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also issued Decree No. (21) of 2021 seconding Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi from Dubai Police and appointing him as Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council. This Decree annuls Decree No. (7) of 2014 on the Secretary General of Dubai Judicial Council and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles.

Both Law No. (11) of 2021 and Decree No. 21 of 2021 are valid from their dates of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.