UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid, President Of Montenegro Review Fostering Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro review fostering bilateral relations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) An overview of over 11 years of evolving investment relations between the UAE and Montenegro was conducted at a meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had today with Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro, currently visiting the country.

The UAE Vice President hailed the three memoranda of understanding, MoUs, signed by the two countries at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi earlier today as a step forward toward cementing cooperation across various fronts, primarily energy, tourism, and infrastructure, for the common good of the two countries' peoples.

Dukanovic expressed satisfaction with the results of his state visit, during which, he said, paths for accelerating trade exchanges and expanding partnerships with the UAE were explored.

He also voiced hope for growing UAE investments in Montenegro in areas of tourism, real estate and energy.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, along with Mohamed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Court of Dubai Ruler, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Dusanka Jeknic, Ambassadress of Montenegro to the UAE, and her President's accompanying delegation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Court

Recent Stories

UAE dominates LinkedIn 2019 MENA Talent Awards

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro discuss ..

2 hours ago

SEHA, Mayo Clinic enter joint venture to operate S ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

3 hours ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

3 hours ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.