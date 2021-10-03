Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting, held at the Expo 2020 Dubai venue, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries to contribute to the global effort to resolve challenges faced by the planet.

The meeting also discussed how the two countries can join hands to maximise utilisation of resources to promote sustainable development.

Furthermore, the meeting explored cooperation in various sectors and mutual investment opportunities, mainly in the tourism sector. The discussions also covered issues of common interest in the economic and trade sectors, among others.

Paul Kagame expressed his appreciation for the massive strides of development that the UAE is witnessing in various fields and the influential role it is playing at both regional and international levels.

He also expressed his deep gratitude for the support extended by the UAE to Rwanda during the COVID-19 crisis, especially the medical aid provided by the UAE to help Rwanda combat the pandemic.