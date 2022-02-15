Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss future of strategic partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Turkish President, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE, participated in his country’s national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai today.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed President Erdogan and his accompanying delegation to the UAE, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and His Highness Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai offers both countries an opportunity to explore new avenues to expand economic and cultural ties. His Highness also highlighted the importance of mutual visits of leaders from the two nations, which will give an impetus to bilateral relations and collaboration in diverse spheres.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and President Erdogan discussed the future of the strategic partnership between the two nations and ways to promote economic cooperation. They also discussed ways to involve the private sector in expanding ties in various areas, especially those covered by the agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries including investment, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, industry, advanced technologies, climate, culture and youth, among others.

His Highness expressed the UAE’s keenness to usher in a new phase of collaboration that will serve the interests of both nations. The two leaders discussed how they can work together to maximise the two countries’ human resources and talent as well as expand technical and economic collaboration and exchange of expertise mainly in the areas of technology, innovation, space, artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the regional and international stature that Turkey has built under the leadership of President Erdogan. He also said the cooperation between the UAE and Turkey will contribute to further enhancing security and stability across the region, which will help promote investment and economic growth.

The meeting also reviewed the latest regional and international developments. The two sides discussed their views on new initiatives that can further promote peace, security and stability across the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome he received in the UAE and expressed the hope that the visit will usher in a new phase of bilateral ties that serves the mutual interests of the two nations. The Turkish President also congratulated the UAE on the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosted a lunch in honour of the Turkish President and his accompanying delegation. The lunch was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and senior officials.