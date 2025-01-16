Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 12:30 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and his accompanying delegation at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai. The President of Uzbekistan is on an official visit to the UAE.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Welcoming the Uzbek President, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed the hope that the visit would open a new chapter of fruitful cooperation, strengthen shared successes, and establish foundations for future projects that serve the interests of both nations. The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas, including economic cooperation, trade, investment, and sustainable development.
Other key attendees at the meeting included H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.
The leaders reviewed the strong growth in UAE-Uzbekistan ties and explored ways to deepen ties across vital sectors, such as trade, tourism, government excellence, digital transformation, education, agriculture, food security and cultural heritage.
The discussions also touched on increasing the exchange of tourism delegations and flights between the two countries. Both sides also discussed expanded cooperation in the green and circular economies, technology, renewable energy, sustainable transport, financial services, and space exploration.
President Mirziyoyev expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation. He noted the UAE’s influential regional and global role and its commitment to advancing sustainable development worldwide. The Uzbekistan President also highlighted the UAE’s achievements in government excellence, digital transformation, innovation and sustainable development as a model for other nations.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to enhanced coordination, knowledge exchange, and capacity building to strengthen bilateral cooperation in strategic sectors.
The meeting was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul; Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan; and members of the Uzbek delegation.
