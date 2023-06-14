Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of Dubai Public Prosecution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 16 newly appointed members of the Dubai Public Prosecution, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the ceremony that took place at Za’abeel Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members success in their new roles and urged them to uphold fairness and efficiency within the Dubai Courts and Public Prosecution to ensure their seamless operation. His Highness also emphasised the importance of maintaining the rule of law, protecting human rights and preserving human dignity as essential cornerstones of their work.

The newly appointed members of Dubai Public Prosecution expressed their gratitude for the trust bestowed upon them by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. They also affirmed their commitment to dedicating their utmost efforts towards enhancing and upholding the principles of the rule of law and justice.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Institute; and Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director-General of Dubai Courts, along with a number of senior officials.

