UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-in Ceremony Of Newly Appointed Members Of Dubai Public Prosecution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of Dubai Public Prosecution

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 16 newly appointed members of the Dubai Public Prosecution, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the ceremony that took place at Za’abeel Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members success in their new roles and urged them to uphold fairness and efficiency within the Dubai Courts and Public Prosecution to ensure their seamless operation. His Highness also emphasised the importance of maintaining the rule of law, protecting human rights and preserving human dignity as essential cornerstones of their work.

The newly appointed members of Dubai Public Prosecution expressed their gratitude for the trust bestowed upon them by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. They also affirmed their commitment to dedicating their utmost efforts towards enhancing and upholding the principles of the rule of law and justice.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Institute; and Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director-General of Dubai Courts, along with a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Dubai Rashid

Recent Stories

Manchester City&#039;s acquired titles pave the wa ..

Manchester City&#039;s acquired titles pave the way towards global leadership, M ..

1 minute ago
 Macao-led research develops new AI-based model for ..

Macao-led research develops new AI-based model for clinical diagnostics

46 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai&#039;s ..

46 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP m ..

CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP movement

58 minutes ago
 Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Str ..

Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Stream Sabotage - Kremlin

58 minutes ago
 Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funer ..

Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funeral

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.