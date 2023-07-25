Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-in Of New Judges Of Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in of nine new judges of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre at a special ceremony held at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the judges success in their new roles. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the smooth operations of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre, upholding the rule of law, and safeguarding people’s rights.

The new judges of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre expressed their gratitude for the trust His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has placed in them. They affirmed their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that justice is always delivered without delay.

The judges taking their oath included Dr. Omar Tariq Salem Al Suwaidi, Dr. Rashid Mohammed Saeed Al Yamahi, Dr. Abdulrahman Jumaa Mohammed Sharaf, Dr. Yousef Yacoub Yousef Al Mansouri, Dr. Ali Obaid Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Sultan Butti bin Mejren Al Marri, Walid Zaki Abul Hasan Abdul Jalil, Amr Al Sayed Zaki Salem and Sharif Mohammed Musaad Abdul Jawad.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council; Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of Dubai Land Department; and Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammad, Chairman of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Salem Abul Hasan

Recent Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

56 minutes ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

57 minutes ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

1 hour ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

5 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

13 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East