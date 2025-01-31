Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-in Ceremony Of New Judges At Rental Disputes Center And Dubai Courts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:47 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of a number of new judges at the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts. The event was held at Za’abeel Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the 12 new judges, highlighting their important role in upholding justice and providing effective solutions to rental and joint property disputes.

He stressed the judiciary’s crucial contribution to strengthening the stability of the real estate market and promoting a flexible, secure investment environment in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised the UAE's commitment to delivering exceptional judicial services that protect the rights of all parties in accordance with global legal best practices.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai; Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of the Land Department; Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, Dubai; Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and several senior officials and judges.

The newly appointed judges expressed their pride and gratitude for the leadership's trust, pledging to uphold the highest standards of justice and integrity at the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts.

They reaffirmed their commitment to applying the law impartially, safeguarding the rights of all parties, and contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in legal excellence.

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, praised the leadership's commitment to developing the judiciary and providing a stable legal environment.

Highlighting efforts to improve rental dispute resolution, he expressed confidence that the new judges will further enhance service standards and delivery of justice.

The Chairman also expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed for his continuous support, which has been crucial in improving the Center’s services and fostering trust in Dubai's real estate market.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Market Event All Best

Recent Stories

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

7 seconds ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

13 seconds ago
 UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

22 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..

30 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

47 seconds ago
 Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of ..

Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024

1 minute ago
Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

1 minute ago
 Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion ..

Ajman real estate valuations reach AED8.38 billion in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed discusses strategic partnership w ..

Abdulla Al Hamed discusses strategic partnership with Rockstar Games

2 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom showcases cultural heritage of Jal ..

House of Wisdom showcases cultural heritage of Jalal Al Din Al Rumi

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 kicks off t ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 kicks off tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 DIHAD, Zayed University discuss role of internatio ..

DIHAD, Zayed University discuss role of international relations in addressing gl ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East