Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-in Ceremony Of New Judges At Dubai Courts

Published March 03, 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 34 new judges appointed to the Dubai Courts at the Union House in Dubai.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed wished the new judges all success in fulfilling their responsibilities, emphasising their crucial role in further enhancing the standards of Dubai’s judicial system. He also highlighted the vital role that judges play in upholding fairness, protecting society, and maintaining the rule of law.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that justice is fundamental to maintaining the social security, besides sustaining progress and prosperity.

He highlighted the significant responsibility judges bear in upholding justice and reinforcing the rule of law. Reaffirming his confidence in Dubai’s judicial system, he expressed his commitment to ensuring that it remains a model of integrity and efficiency in protecting and restoring rights.

The newly appointed judges expressed their deep gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for entrusting them greater responsibility and reaffirmed their commitment to performing their duties with integrity and dedication. The judges also pledged to uphold justice, ensure the rule of law, and to perform their duties with utmost honesty.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of H.H.The Dubai Ruler's Court, and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.

