Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-in Ceremony Of 23 New Judges, Judicial Inspectors

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges and judicial inspectors in Dubai.

The ceremony, held at Union House in Dubai, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed wished the new judges and judicial officials all success in their roles, urging them to perform their duties with utmost diligence, impartiality, and transparency. He emphasised that the law is a shield unto society, and the judiciary itself is the ultimate protector of social trust and stability, without which nations cannot progress.

Sheikh Mohammed said that judges act from the strength of their conviction and duty to uphold justice and protect people’s rights – their clear conscience, integrity and impartiality being integral to the progress and harmony of any society.

He called upon the new judges to embody these values and help further advance Dubai’s judicial system as a global model in promoting justice and the rule of law.

The newly appointed judges and judicial inspectors assigned to the Rental Disputes Centre, Dubai Courts, and the Judicial Inspection Authority expressed their gratitude for the immense trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and rule of law.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Dubai Ruler’s Court and Deputy Chairman of the Judicial Council; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts; Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre; Counsellor Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Chief of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Suboosi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.

