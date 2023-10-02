Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides Over The Swearing-in Ceremony Of New DIFC Courts Judges

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2023 | 10:45 PM

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of two new judges of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts.
H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the newly appointed judges success in their new roles and highlighted the importance of constantly enhancing the DIFC’s judicial framework. He also stressed the significance of upholding the rule of law and maintaining the highest standards of transparency and neutrality in the settlement of disputes, in accordance with global best practices.


Judges Andrew Gerard Moran and Rene Le Miere took their oath to join the Court of Appeal at the DIFC Courts. They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the DIFC Courts.
The ceremony was attended by H.H.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group; Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; Zaki Azmi, Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts; and Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts.

