UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Promotes Abdullah Al Marri To Rank Of Lieutenant General

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to rank of Lieutenant General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decision to promote Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to the rank of Lieutenant General in recognition of his leadership and contributions to making Dubai one of the safest cities in the world.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the trust he has placed on him and his continuous support.

He said Dubai Police officials are proud to have the privilege of serving the nation and working to enhance its security, safety and happiness of its people.

"The UAE continues to be a model for public safety and effective law enforcement both of which have contributed to the country’s progress," Al Marri added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police UAE Dubai Rashid Progress

Recent Stories

OSCE's Watchdog Scales Back Election Monitoring Ac ..

4 minutes ago

Distt Administrations Abbottabad bans public gathe ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid confirms six coronavirus patients ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister KP chairs 1st KP Culture & Tourism ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Capital to Distribute Sanitizers for Free Am ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Moscow Mayor Refutes Claims of Plans to Clo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.