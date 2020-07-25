UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives A Phone Call From President Of Turkmenistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received a telephone call from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan.

The two leaders discussed ways of enhancing and advancing bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation in order to realise aspirations of the leaderships of the two friendly countries and serve interests of their people.

President Berdimuhamedow wished Sheikh Mohammed continued health and happiness and the UAE people further progress and development.

In turn, Sheikh Mohammed reciprocated his best wishes for the Turkmen president and wished the people of Turkmenistan more progress and prosperity.

