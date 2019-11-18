UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives African Leaders At Africa Global Business Forum

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with a number of African leaders on the sidelines of the Global business Forum on Africa 2019, which is being held in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

In one meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed received Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe. The Vice President welcomed Mnangagwa and praised his participation in the two-day Business Forum, which is organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and ways of bolstering cooperation, especially in the investment field.

Sheikh Mohammed also exchanged talks in another meeting with Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, Prime Minister of Mozambique, on the levels of cooperation between the UAE and Mozambique and means of enhancing them in various fields, namely in investment, trade exchange and infrastructure investment in the African nation.

The UAE Vice President also received Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister of Uganda, to review bilateral relations and to seek new horizons for building investment partnerships between the two countries, especially in Uganda's infrastructure sector.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed African officials and delegates to the 5th Africa Global Business Forum, which seeks to explore opportunities in Africa's rich natural resources, especially agriculture and minerals.

The three meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, a host of other officials, and members of delegations accompanying the African officials.

