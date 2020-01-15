UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Algerian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) DUBAI, 15th January 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today at Zabeel Palace, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the visiting guest, and reviewed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Algeria, in presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Boukadoum conveyed the greetings of Algerian President Abdelmajed Teboun and his best wishes to the UAE leadership and its people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, along with senior officials.

