Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Australia's Governor-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Australia's Governor-General the Honourable David Hurley and his accompanying delegation at Za’abeel Palace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed his guest, in presence of the H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and discussed with him the historical relations between the UAE and Australia and the Commonwealth countries.

They also discussed the development of these relations in the fields of tourism, commerce, culture and others.

The conversation between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Hurley touched upon Expo 2020 Dubai and its positive impact on building new bridges for cultural, humanitarian, tourism and commercial relations between the UAE and the 192 countries participating in the global event.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on the design of the Australian pavilion and listened to an explanation from Australia's Governor-General about the architecture of the pavilion and its internal and external design.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness the Ruler's Court in Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.

