Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Bangladeshi Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Bangladeshi Prime Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today received Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, at the 2019 Dubai Airshow during her visit to the UAE as head of a Bangladeshi military delegation.

During their meeting, both sides exchanged views on various topics related to reinforcing the friendship between both countries.

Sheikh Hasina praised the success of the Dubai Airshow, in terms of its management, organisation and welcome, as well as the facilities provided by the UAE to its participants and visitors.

Your Thoughts and Comments

