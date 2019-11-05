UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Belarusian President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Belarusian President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today at his palace in Zabeel, Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

While welcoming the visiting President, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of further developing ties of cooperation between the UAE and Belarus, especially in the investment sector.

Also present during the meeting was H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The Belarusian President expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, hailing the UAE's achievements at various levels thanks to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

President Lukashenko also commended the outstanding friendly relations binding his country with the UAE at all levels.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Ahmed Mohamed Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Belarus, and Andrei Luchenok, Ambassador of Belarus.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum held a luncheon in honour of the guest, which was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials in the UAE.

