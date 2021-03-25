UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Calls From GCC Leaders Offering Condolences On Brother's Death

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives calls from GCC leaders offering condolences on brother's death

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has received phone calls from GCC leaders who offered their condolences on the death of his brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During their calls, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia; Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman; and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, expressed their sincere condolences, asking Allah Almighty to grant the Al Maktoum family and the people of the UAE patience and solace.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanked the leaders of the brotherly countries for their sincere support, wishing them good health and wellness and continued security and stability for their countries.

More Stories From Middle East

