Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Condolences From Arab Leaders

Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab leaders

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) DUBAI, 25th March 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received calls from HM King Hamad bin Isa bin Khalifa of Bahrain, President Barham Saleh of Iraq, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain and H.H. Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamd Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

During their calls, the leaders offered condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid over the sad demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy on the deceased and to grant patience and solace to Al Maktoum family and to the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanked the leaders for their calls and wished them good health and continued security and stability for their countries.

