Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Condolences From Arab Leaders

Fri 26th March 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) DUBAI, 25th March 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received phone calls from leaders of brotherly countries who offered their condolences on the death of his brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During their calls, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; President of Iraq, Barham Salih; HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia; HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and Kuwait Prime Minister H.

H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, expressed their sincere condolences, asking Allah Almighty to grant the Al Maktoum family and the people of the UAE patience and solace.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanked the leaders of the brotherly countries for their sincere support, wishing them good health and wellness and continued security and stability for their countries.

