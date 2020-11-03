UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received the coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine.

In a tweet on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE."

More Stories From Middle East

