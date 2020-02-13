UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Credentials Of Ambassadors

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of ambassadors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of the ambassadors of several friendly countries at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

He received the credentials of Ambassadors to the UAE Roberto Blanco Domenguiz of Cuba, Jaime Amin of Colombia, Mohammed Abdallah Mtonga of Tanzania, Paata Kalandadze of Georgia, Heidi Venamore of Australia, Abdilatif Zhumabaev of Kyrgyzstan, and Dionyssios Zois of Greece, in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

During their speeches, the ambassadors expressed their keenness to consolidate the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and their countries, to serves their national interests.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors while wishing them a good stay with their families in the UAE, and assuring them that they will receive the necessary support that will enable them to perform their duties without any difficulties, under the framework of internationally-established diplomatic relations and norms.

"The UAE is a country of love and peace, and our society is one of justice, equality and tolerance where everyone lives in safety, stability and harmony without distinction in terms of nationality and culture. We are proud of our culture and our established social values, and we extend our open towards others to get to know their cultures, as well as bridges of civilised communication and human rapprochement with all countries and peoples, to spread the principles of justice, equality and happiness to all mankind," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said.

He told the ambassadors that the doors of relevant officials and ministries are open to them, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, headed by Sheikh Abdullah, who, along with his assistants are establishing balanced relations between the UAE and friendly countries while protecting their interests.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and several ministers and officials from the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

