UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Credentials Of Foreign Ambassadors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of several foreign ambassadors to the UAE at the Palace of the Nation in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Ambassadors and wished them good luck in performing their missions for the common benefit of the UAE and their respective countries, as well as enhancing friendship and cooperation ties between the people of the UAE and of their respective countries.

He also underscored that they will have the utmost facilitations and assistance from his government and the competent authorities to help them discharge their mission as representatives of their countries, in addition to finding new fields of joint cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid From Government Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s presser reached drop scene before ..

24 minutes ago

Video scandal: Maryam Nawaz to face another case?

36 minutes ago

UAE restricts citizens to record tragic incidents

2 hours ago

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bu ..

2 hours ago

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.