Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors To The UAE

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of ambassadors of several friendly countries at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness received the credentials of Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE; Gabriel Abid, Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE; and Justin Hawley, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE diplomacy, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is focused on promoting tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect and exploring new avenues of collaboration that serve the interests of both the UAE and friendly countries.

He wished them good luck and a pleasant stay in the UAE and success in boosting cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries to enhance the level of exchange of expertise and visions to serve development objectives in various fields.

The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

