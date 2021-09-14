Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of two new ambassadors to the UAE at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed, in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, welcomed Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of Sweden, and Robert Michel Lauer, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The newly appointed ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohammed assured the newly appointed ambassadors that they will receive all support from UAE authorities including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was also present at the ceremony along with several other ministers and senior officials.