Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors To UAE

Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE, at the venue of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their new diplomatic mission. His Highness also highlighted the importance of diplomatic initiatives to promote greater international cooperation in ushering in a bright new phase of global growth following one of the most challenging crises the world has faced in its modern history. Sheikh Mohammed also stressed on the importance of boosting international collaboration to tackle cross-borders issues, promote global development and enhance the wellbeing of people across the world.

His Highness received the credentials of Nassar Habashneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE; Inigo de Palacio, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain; Moussa Mohamed Ahmed, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti; and Lovemore Mazemo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

His Highness also received the credentials of on-resident ambassadors Hun Han, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia; Luis Alonso Velásquez, Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras; and Chitem Tenzin, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The newly appointed ambassadors to the UAE conveyed the greetings of their leaders to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and expressed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

