Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors and swears-in new UAE ambassadors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of the Ambassadors of Russia and Israel to the UAE, at an event held at Dubai Airshow. His Highness also presided over the oath-taking ceremony of four new UAE ambassadors.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of Russia’s Ambassador to the UAE Timur Zabirov, and Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek.

His Highness welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their new diplomatic mission.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also presided over the oath-taking ceremony of UAE Ambassador to Turkey Saeed Al Dhahri, UAE Ambassador to Netherlands Jamal Al Mushrikh, UAE Ambassador to Hungary Saoud Al Shamsi, and UAE Ambassador to Egypt Mariam Al Kaabi.

His Highness highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the leadership of H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to promote greater international cooperation to accelerate sustainable global growth in the post-pandemic phase.

Sheikh Mohammed also stressed on the importance of boosting international collaboration to tackle cross-border issues, promote global development and enhance the welfare of people across the world.

The ceremony was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and senior officials.