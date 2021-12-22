Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of five newly appointed Ambassadors to the UAE.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the event, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also presided over the oath-taking ceremony of Mohammed Morad Hassan Morad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

He also received the credentials of Khemissi Arif, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE; Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE; Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE; Odonbaatar Shijeekhuu, Ambassador of Mongolia to the UAE; and Xhabir Hamiti, Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new Ambassadors and wished them success in their new diplomatic mission.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE will support the new Ambassadors in carrying out their mission to enhance bilateral ties and underscored the UAE’s keenness to build bridges of friendship and collaboration with various friendly countries.

The newly appointed ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders and heads of state to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

They also wished the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity and expressed their commitment to playing key roles in improving bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security; and senior officials.