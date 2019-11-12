UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors To UAE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Tuesday the credentials of new ambassadors from friendly countries to the UAE at the Qasr Al Watan Palace.

Also present were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of ambassadors of the Kingdom of Tonga, the Slovak Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Niger, the Swiss Confederation, the European Union, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the Italian Republic, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Rwanda and the Republic of Angola.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in boosting cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

The ambassadors, in turn, reciprocated the greetings of their countries’ leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

