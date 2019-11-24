UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors To UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Sunday the credentials of new ambassadors from brotherly and friendly countries to the UAE, at the Qasr Al Watan Palace.

Also present were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; along with a number of other ministers.

Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of ambassadors of Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Panama, the United States of America, the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Republic of India, Canada, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Guatemala and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them and their families a good stay in the country, noting that the doors of government and officials are "always open for joint consultations and exchange of constructive views and ideas that would open up new avenues of cooperation".

Addressing them, Sheikh Mohammed said, "This country and yours have many great opportunities that can be seized and activated at various levels to contribute to bridging the distance between our people and yours."

Sheikh Mohammed wished the new ambassadors success in boosting cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

The ambassadors, in turn, reciprocated the greetings of their countries’ leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

