Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Thursday the credentials of new ambassadors from brotherly and friendly countries to the UAE, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Also present were H.H. Lt.

General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of ambassadors of Cuba, Colombia, Tanzania, Georgia, Australia, Kyrgyzstan, and Greece.