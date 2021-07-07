Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three new foreign ambassadors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of several ambassadors of friendly countries at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, today.

Four Emirati ambassadors were also sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Highness Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of Naybuti Katunita Bua, Ambassador of Fiji, Onissi Makoi Simati, Ambassador of Tuvalu, and Tucay Tunshir, Ambassador of Turkey.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the newly appointed ambassadors and assured them that they will receive the necessary support to perform their duties and serve the mutual interests of their respective countries and the UAE.

He also highlighted the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in cooperating with the ambassadors of friendly countries and facilitating their work to enhance the cooperation between the UAE and their countries, most notably in humanitarian, economic and cultural areas.

Hind Manea Saeed Al Otaiba was appointed the UAE Ambassador to France, Dr. Iman Ahmed Mohammed Al Salami the UAE Ambassador to Poland, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Mohammed Obaid Salem Al Zaabi the UAE Ambassador to the Philippines. All were sworn in before Sheikh Mohammed.

He wished the new ambassadors success in performing their national duties and serving the UAE’s interests, as well as in boosting its bilateral ties with their host countries.

"My brothers, you are serving as ambassadors of the nation, the leadership and the people, and you have a sacred national responsibility. Your duty is to perform your work with proficiency through your valuable diplomatic expertise," he said.

The new ambassadors swore their loyalty to the UAE and promised to serve the country’s interests with devotion and honesty to Sheikh Mohammed. They also swore to respect its laws and the Constitution and protect the confidentiality of their positions.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and several ministers and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.