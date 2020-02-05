UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Delegations Attending Graduation Of Zayed Military College

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:15 PM



AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today the international delegations attending the graduation ceremony of the 44th batch of Zayed Military College.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, UAE Chief of Staff, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, and a number of diplomats and military attaches of sisterly and friendly countries.

