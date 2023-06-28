Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Zaabil Palace Majlis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received at Zaabil Palace Majlis, well-wishers on Eid Al Adha, including Sheikhs, ministers, senior civil and military officials, who congratulated him on the occasion.

Accepting greetings alongside Sheikh Mohammed were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received greetings from officials in the security departments, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, senior Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence officials.

He also received ministers, senior figures, heads of department and government authorities, citizens, tribal representatives, and officials from Arab, Islamic and foreign countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's guests exchanged greetings with him and reciprocated his wishes for them to have continued good health and happiness.