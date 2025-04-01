Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Eid Al-Fitr Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received on Monday at Zaabil majlis, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr .

His Highness, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, received congratulations on the blessed occasion from a number of Sheikhs, ministers, members of the Federal National Council, dignitaries, and senior officials.

They extended their best wishes to His Highness on the occasion, praying to the Almighty Allah to bless him with continued good health and well-being, and to grant the UAE and its people the blessings of security, safety, progress, and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also received Eid greetings from senior Dubai Police and Public Security officers, as well as former senior military personnel.

His Highness also accepted congratulations from businessmen and traders, who wished His Highness continued health and well-being and the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership.

