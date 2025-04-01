Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Eid Al-Fitr Well-wishers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 02:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received on Monday at Zaabil majlis, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr .
His Highness, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council, received congratulations on the blessed occasion from a number of Sheikhs, ministers, members of the Federal National Council, dignitaries, and senior officials.
They extended their best wishes to His Highness on the occasion, praying to the Almighty Allah to bless him with continued good health and well-being, and to grant the UAE and its people the blessings of security, safety, progress, and prosperity.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also received Eid greetings from senior Dubai Police and Public Security officers, as well as former senior military personnel.
His Highness also accepted congratulations from businessmen and traders, who wished His Highness continued health and well-being and the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers2 minutes ago
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria and Prime Minister of ..2 hours ago
-
OECD urges strengthened co-operation to sustain trillion-dollar ocean economy2 hours ago
-
Japan parliament passes FY 2025 budget3 hours ago
-
U.S. natural gas consumption set new winter, summer monthly records in 2024: EIA4 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother4 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother5 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment for aide, in kidnapp ..5 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ketbi5 hours ago
-
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its leadership5 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-General of Kuwait5 hours ago