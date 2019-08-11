Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid well-wishers

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this morning received well-wishers at Zaabeel Grand Majlis after Eid Al Adha prayer.

Joined by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed exchanged the Eid greetings with a number of Sheikhs, statesmen, high-ranking officials, and top brass.

Greetings were also delivered by UAE nationals, tribesmen, and Arab, Islamic and foreign community members who prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow further prosperity, stability and wellbeing on the UAE under the wise leadership of its rulers.