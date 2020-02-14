DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received at his palace in Zabeel the visiting Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, and his delegation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the Ethiopian Prime Minister and stressed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Ethiopia based on friendship and mutual interest.

He hailed Abiy Ahmed's efforts aimed at achieving peace in the African continent in coordination with his counterparts and African leaders and devote himself to achieving progress, development and prosperity for the peoples of the continent.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the hard work carried out by the Ethiopian Prime Minister on the journey of development and modernisation in his country to provide jobs and modern life for his people.

He also expressed the UAE's readiness to provide logistical assistance and expertise to Ethiopia to enable it to achieve the aspirations and goals of its people.

Ahmed expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and the friendship that its leadership brings along with the continuous cooperation and coordination in all regional issues, peace and development in his country in particular and the Horn of Africa in general.

He also expressed his admiration at the UAE's overall renaissance and the attention provided by its leadership to qualify the human cadre who assumed a global position in modernisation, creativity and innovation, which made the UAE an inspiring model for many countries in the region to benefit from its successful experience and to use its successful expertise in the technical, management, investment and other fields related to achieving sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, attended the meeting.