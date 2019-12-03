UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives GCC Chief

Tue 03rd December 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this evening received the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received a written message for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, inviting him to attend the GCC Summit to be hosted in Riyadh on 10th December, 2019.

In the message, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques sent his regards to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and his best wishes of good health and happiness, as well as further progress, prosperity and stability for the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, were also present.

