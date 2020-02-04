Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Secretary-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, received today at Zaabeel Palace, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Al Zayani paid a farewell visit to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed as his term as a secretary general of the GCC has come to an end, and thanked His Highness and the UAE for their support during his tenure.

Sheikh Mohammed wished Al Zayani his best wishes in his new endeavors, and thanked him for his efforts during his tenure as a secretary general of the GCC.

Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, were also present.