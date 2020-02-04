UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives GCC Secretary-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Secretary-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, received today at Zaabeel Palace, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Al Zayani paid a farewell visit to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed as his term as a secretary general of the GCC has come to an end, and thanked His Highness and the UAE for their support during his tenure.

Sheikh Mohammed wished Al Zayani his best wishes in his new endeavors, and thanked him for his efforts during his tenure as a secretary general of the GCC.

Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, were also present.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit ..

2 minutes ago

Strict punishment proposed in new bill for accused ..

5 minutes ago

Food authority inspected 543 food units, 21 sealed ..

5 minutes ago

Paris Police Evacuate Last of Illegal Migrant Camp ..

5 minutes ago

German Research Institute Says Coronavirus Cases C ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.