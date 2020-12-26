Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Summit invitation on behalf of UAE President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an official invitation letter to the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 5, 2021.

His Highness received the invitation during a meeting with the GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid discussed with his guest ways to advance cooperation, coordination and solidarity between the GCC states to achieve comprehensive integration at various levels, especially the economy, security, defense and other areas that benefit the peoples and member states.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, attended the meeting.