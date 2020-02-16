UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives IMF Managing Director At GWFD 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, on the sidelines of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, being on 16th and 17th February in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the UAE’s development model, which is based on building partnerships with regional and global companies backed by a supportive legislative environment that takes into account the interests of the country’s partners and provides them with a stable and secure environment, as well as a reliable infrastructure built according to the highest international standards.

The IMF Chairwoman expressed her appreciation for the UAE’s economic resilience, which was reflected in the progress and growth of domestic credit, increase of tourist numbers and high foreign trade flows at a time when the global market is facing serious challenges.

She said that hosting Expo 2020 Dubai will give the UAE economy a new impetus.

Georgieva also said that Expo2020 will create a strong momentum that supports the UAE’s economic growth over the next year. Strong government economic incentives will encourage investments as well as private sector growth. She highlighted the importance of the non-oil sector growth in addition to generating new value by encouraging the growth of the SME sector, strengthening financial frameworks and raising financial sustainability both in the short and long term.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment.

