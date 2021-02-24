UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Letter From Emir Of Kuwait On Behalf Of President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received a letter addressed to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.

The letter was delivered today by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, during a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who received the visiting Minister in Dubai.

The two sides discussed ways of strengthening the brotherly relations that bind the two countries and peoples, and highlighted the importance of ensuring consistent coordination between Gulf Cooperation Council states in order to protect the interests of the GCC and its people.

In his letter, the Emir of Kuwait expressed his greetings to the UAE President and his wishes for his continued health and happiness, and for the people of the UAE more progress, prosperity and stability.

The Emir also expressed his appreciation for the UAE's brotherly and humanitarian stances and its keenness to strengthen Arab-Gulf cohesion.

From the UAE side, the meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.

It was also attended from the Kuwaiti side by Salah Mohammad Al Baijan, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE; Ambassador Nasser Haji Al Muzain, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Gulf Cooperation Council; Diab Farhan Al Rashidi Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai, and a number of other officials.

