Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter to President from Emir of Kuwait

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, who delivered a message to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

The letter mentioned the fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples, as well as the work of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and ways of consolidating the relations between the GCC countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed current regional developments, ways of maintaining peace and stability through solidarity, and reinforcing the coordination between GCC countries.

The meeting, which was held in Dubai, was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of the solidarity and cooperation between GCC countries, most notably during the current period when the region is facing considerable challenges, affirming that the UAE’s leadership, government and people support all efforts to achieve the higher national objectives of GCC countries.

He then underlined the historic ties between the UAE and Kuwait while commending the virtues of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and his pioneering role in uniting GCC and Arab countries since he was a minister of foreign affairs.

"Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah is the best successor to lead Kuwait, and we are confident that he will achieve what is best for his country and GCC countries. We wish him good health and happiness," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, attended the meeting.

Salah Mohamed Al Buaijan, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE; Nasser Haji Al-Muzain, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Gulf Cooperation Council at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Chancellor Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Sharim, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Minister’s Office Affairs, and Bashar Ali Al Duwaisan, First Secretary for the Minister’s Office Affairs, also attended the meeting from the Kuwaiti side.