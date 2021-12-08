UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Mohammed Bin Salman At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is currently visiting the UAE, stressing the strong and deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting addressed ways of strengthening the joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) action, as well as future aspirations and the ongoing overall coordination between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in line with their regional statures and their international positions.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, as well as the advanced level of coordination between the two countries, in light of their profound and deep-rooted ties, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE during its Golden Jubilee, stressing the keenness of their leaderships to coordinate in all areas and unify their positions and views on regional and international issues.

He then lauded Dubai’s significant efforts to host Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of the Emirates Group, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and several ministers and senior officials.

