UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Mohammed Bin Salman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Mohammed bin Salman

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 28th November 2019 (WAM) - Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received today at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the UAE, and highlighted the strategic relation between the two nations. During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interests and ways of developing it.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.

H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC,; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Emirates Group; and several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials from both sides.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Students to play a role of water ambassadors: Shei ..

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 28 Nov 2019

7 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Successfully Test Fires T ..

7 minutes ago

Healthy diet may slow development of memory proble ..

7 minutes ago

China May Ban Entry for Writers of US' Hong Kong R ..

7 minutes ago

Rescuers hold out hope for survivors of Albanian q ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.