Mohammed bin Rashid receives Mohammed bin Salman

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 28th November 2019 (WAM) - Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received today at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the UAE, and highlighted the strategic relation between the two nations. During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interests and ways of developing it.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.

H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC,; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Emirates Group; and several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials from both sides.