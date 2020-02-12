UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives New GCC Secretary-General

Wed 12th February 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Wednesday, Dr. Naif bin Falah Al Hajraf, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Dr. Naif Al Hajraf and wished him success in his new assignment to reinforce the Gulf joint action and to realise the aspirations of the GCC peoples for further development, progress and prosperity. H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, was also present during the meeting.

The two sides engaged in talks, during which Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid noted the GCC member states' keenness to continue bolstering the Council's goals and objectives across multiple sectors.

For his part, the GCC Secretary-General expressed his pride in taking up his new role, assuring that he would do his utmost to implement and deliver strategic decisions for the benefit of the member states' and their peoples.

Also present during the meeting were: H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.

