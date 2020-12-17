Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi delivered to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid the message of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which, he conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and extended thanks to the UAE's leadership and government for the good treatment and generous care provided to the Pakistani community in the UAE and ways to enhance and activate the existing bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels for the benefit of their peoples.

H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hailed the role played by members of the Pakistani community who are working in all development sectors and their effective contributions in the development and renaissance journey witnessed in the UAE.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister praised the preventive measures applied by the UAE to limit the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in society, which greatly contributed to mitigating its negative effects on public health, the economy, tourism and transportation.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, and Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai.